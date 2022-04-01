Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

April 1, 2022 8:50:21 pm
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Chaitra is the first month of the year in the Hindu calendar, and during this time, Chaitra Navratri, which falls after autumn, is widely celebrated and observed in the country.
It is celebrated for nine days to honour Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. We bring to you some thoughtful wishes and messages to share with your family and friends at the onset of Navratri. The festival also marks the beginning of the spring season and ends with Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama.
Celebrate this Chaitra Navratri by offering your prayers to the Goddess and sharing good wishes with your loved ones:
*May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.
*On this Navratri, I wish for you nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Ma shower her blessings over you. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
*This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di!
*May Goddess Durga shows us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the strength to defeat the evils in our life!
*May you have the best of time, celebrations, and success in life this year. Best Wishes for a joyous Navratri with lots of joy, happiness, and peace.
*May this occasion of Chaitra Navratri bring into your life new hopes, new opportunities and new challenges to make it a prosperous one.
