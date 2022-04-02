Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day long festival which marks the beginning of the spring season.

During the celebrations that stretch for days, devotees observe fasts and offer their prayers. The festival ends with Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama. During the nine days of the festival devotees pray to nine different avatars of Goddess Durga.

Rituals such as Ghatasthapana are performed, which is the invocation of goddess Shakti. Numerous customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 2 – April 11.

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi for Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri is the same.

To make this auspicious occasion even more joyous for you, we have put together some wishes and greetings for your loved ones. Spread the festive joy and wish your friends and family on this auspicious occasion!

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge, happy Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you an auspicious Navratri! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you an auspicious Navratri! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* Hope this Navratri brings in good fortune and long lasting happiness for you! Happy Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a peaceful and prosperous Navratri. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a peaceful and prosperous Navratri. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: May your family and friends have a wonderful time this Navratri. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: May your family and friends have a wonderful time this Navratri. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* May your life be filled with happiness on this pious festival of Navratri. Happy Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: May this auspicious period of time strengthen all your values. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: May this auspicious period of time strengthen all your values. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

* Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Navratri with plenty of peace and prosperity!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you an auspicious Chaitra Navratri! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you an auspicious Chaitra Navratri! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

