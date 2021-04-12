Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

April 12, 2021 9:00:14 pm
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day long festival where devotees observe a fast and offer their prayers. The festival marks the beginning of the spring season and ends with Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama.
Devotees pray to different avatars of Goddess Durga during the nine days of the festival. Apart from this, Ghatasthapana is also performed, to invoke the goddess Shakti. This year it will start from April 13 and continue till April 22.
To celebrate this day, we have put together some wishes and greetings for your loved ones.
*Cherish new beginnings this Navratri!
*Happy Chaitra Navratri!
*Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri
*Happy Navratri to you and your family.
*May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.
*Let Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri.
*Have a blessed Navaratri
