Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Celebrated by the Hindu community, Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival during which people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and observe fast. People offer her prayers and seek her divine blessings.

Also known as Vasant Navratri, people sing bhajans and kirtans during the night. This festival falls during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. While the celebrations will be slightly different this year owing to the pandemic, make sure you wish your loved ones with these heartfelt messages and cards we have for you below.

*May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*May the blessings of Maa Ambe always stay with you and your family and help you celebrate a glorious Navratri!

*I wish Goddess Durga removes your all troubles and sorrows, brings nine colours of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri

*I wish that Maa Durga always empower you with her nine swaroopas of happiness, health, humanity, name, fame, wealth, education, bhakti and shakti to live a perfect life

*Wishing you a beautiful and high-spirited bringing to the new year. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Chaitra Navratri.

