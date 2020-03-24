Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Wishing you a very happy Navratri! (Photo: Getty/thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Wishing you a very happy Navratri! (Photo: Getty/thinkstock)

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day long festival where devotees observe a fast and offer their prayers. The festival, which marks the beginning of the spring season, ends with Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama.

During the nine days of the festival devotees pray to nine different avatars of Goddess Durga. Alongside, Ghatasthapana is performed, which is the invocation of goddess Shakti.

To help this auspicious occasion make even more joyous for you, we have put together some wishes and greetings for your loved ones. Spread the festive vibe and wish your friends and family on the occasion!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chaitra Navratri! (Photo: Getty/thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chaitra Navratri! (Photo: Getty/thinkstock)

*Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home. Happy Navratri!

*Wishing you fantastic nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Maa shower her choicest blessings over you. Happy Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Good Wishes for a joyous Navratri. (Photo: Getty/thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Good Wishes for a joyous Navratri. (Photo: Getty/thinkstock)

*Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you to hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all.

*May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Share these wishes with your loved ones. Photo: Getty/thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Share these wishes with your loved ones. Photo: Getty/thinkstock)

*May Maa Durga bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you always. Happy Navratri!

*May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms Happy Chaitra Navratri! (Photo: Getty/thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms Happy Chaitra Navratri! (Photo: Getty/thinkstock)

*This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your troubles be as small as his mouse. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. Hope it lightens up yours as well as your dear one’s lives.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life. (Photo: Getty/thinkstock) Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life. (Photo: Getty/thinkstock)

Wishing you and your family a very happy Navratri!

