Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The nine-day festival, Navratri is a celebration of Shakti (power). The festival is celebrated five times every year and is known by different names -Vasanta or Chaitra Navaratri, Ashadha Navaratri, Sharad Navaratri, Paush Navaratri and Magha Navaratri. It has deep religious significance and devotees fast and pay their respect to goddess Durga during these nine days.

Among the many Navratris, it is Vasanta Navaratri which usually falls in March-April, and Sharad Navaratri, that falls sometime between September-October, that are celebrated with much aplomb and fanfare throughout the country.

As we gear up to celebrate the nine days, here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones and relatives.

*Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*May your life look brighter and better this Chaitra Navratri!

*Sending you warm wishes for a Happy Chaitra Navratri! May the day brings you good fortune and success. May Maa Durga always bless you.

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge, Happy Chaitra Navratri.

*Chaitra Navratri ki shubhkamnaye.

* I wish Goddgess Durga blesses you with name, wealth, good health health, fame, and happiness. A very happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your loved ones.

Happy Chaitra Navratri!

