Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Navratri is a widely celebrated festival across the country. While it comes five times during a year, people usually celebrate two Navratris with much fanfare – Sharad Navaratri which falls during the months of September-October, and Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated during March-April.

Advertising

This year, celebrations for Chaitra Navaratri will begin on April 6 (Saturday) and will end with Ram Navami on April 13.

During these nine holy days, nine different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped, and people fast and offer their prayers to her. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period.

So spread the festive vibe and wish your friends and family on the ocassion.

Advertising

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge,

Happy Navratri!

* Hope this Navratri brings in good fortune and long lasting happiness for you! Happy Navratri!

* May your life be filled with happiness on this pious festival of Navratri. Happy Navratri!

* Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy.

Good Wishes for a joyous Navratri with plenty of peace and prosperity.

* Long live the tradition of Hindu culture; and as the generations have passed by, Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up.

Best wishes for Navratri!

* Help ever, hate never, then get Maa Durga ki kripa forever.

Best wishes for Happy Navratri!