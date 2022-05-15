Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, and photos

May 15, 2022 8:00:25 pm
Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Vedic literature. Buddha Purnima falls on ‘Purnima’ or full moon night and this year, it will be celebrated on Monday, May 16.
The Buddha Purnima tithi is from 12.45 pm on May 15 to 9.43 am on May 16.
Gautam Buddha was a philosopher who achieved enlightenment after 49 days of uninterrupted meditation under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodhgaya, discovering the key to ending ‘suffering’. He claimed that ‘four noble truths’ held the solution.
Buddha’s birth and death dates are unknown. Most historians place his birth between 563 and 483 B.C. Most people believe Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and died in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 80.
Best of Express Premium
On Buddha Purnima, the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya is embellished with decorations and special prayers are held under the Bodhi tree. Many Buddhists go to shrines and spend the day singing hymns and listening to discourses about Lord Buddha’s life, teachings, and values. Flowers and candles are offered to the idol of Buddha.
To help you wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages and pictures.
*Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!
*Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam!
Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada !!
Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim !!
Happy Buddha Jayanti!
*Wishing you peace on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima!
*Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth
Happy Buddha Purnima!
*What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.
Happy Buddha Purnima!
*Buddham Saranam Gacchami | Dhamma Saranam Gacchami | Sangham Saranam Gacchami.
Happy Buddha Purnima!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-