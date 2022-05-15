scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, and photos

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is an auspicious day to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha

May 15, 2022
May 15, 2022 8:00:25 pm
Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Buddha Purnima.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Vedic literature. Buddha Purnima falls on ‘Purnima’ or full moon night and this year, it will be celebrated on Monday, May 16.

The Buddha Purnima tithi is from 12.45 pm on May 15 to 9.43 am on May 16.

Gautam Buddha was a philosopher who achieved enlightenment after 49 days of uninterrupted meditation under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodhgaya, discovering the key to ending ‘suffering’. He claimed that ‘four noble truths’ held the solution.

Buddha’s birth and death dates are unknown. Most historians place his birth between 563 and 483 B.C. Most people believe Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and died in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 80.

On Buddha Purnima, the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya is embellished with decorations and special prayers are held under the Bodhi tree. Many Buddhists go to shrines and spend the day singing hymns and listening to discourses about Lord Buddha’s life, teachings, and values. Flowers and candles are offered to the idol of Buddha.

To help you wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages and pictures.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: May the year be full of good health and peace.

*Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace, and truth.

*Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam!
Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada !!
Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim !!
Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima

*Wishing you peace on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima!
*Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth
Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

*What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.
Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes Images: This Buddha Purnima, may you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty.

*Buddham Saranam Gacchami | Dhamma Saranam Gacchami | Sangham Saranam Gacchami.
Happy Buddha Purnima!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
