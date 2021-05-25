scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, and photos

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Even though things are a lot different this year, celebrate this day by sharing these wishes with your friends and loved ones

By: Lifestyle Desk Written by Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 8:50:34 pm
Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Buddha Purnima. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, and photos: Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautama Buddha. This auspicious occasion falls on ‘Purnima’ or a full moon day. Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is the most important festival for the followers of Buddhism across the world. This year it falls on May 26. On Buddha Purnima, the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya is beautified with colourful decorations, and special prayers are held under the Bodhi tree, where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment.

Many devotees visit Buddhist shrines and spend the day reciting hymns and sermons about the life of Lord Buddha, his teachings, and principles. Flowers and candles are offered to Lord Buddha’s idol. People dress up in white clothes and give kheer (a rice pudding), in keeping with a legend about a woman named Sujata who had once offered Gautama Buddha kheer on his birthday. It has become a tradition ever since.

Even though things are a lot different this year, celebrate this day by sharing these wishes with your friends and loved ones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, significance and importance of the day
buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima wishes, happy buddha purnima quotes, happy buddha purnima images, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima wishes quotes, happy buddha purnima messages, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima quote Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes Images: May the Lord shine his divine countenance on you. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May this auspicious occasion bring luck and prosperity to everyone!

*May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love and truth!

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima wishes, happy buddha purnima quotes, happy buddha purnima images, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima wishes quotes, happy buddha purnima messages, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima quote Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes Images: Hope the Lord opens all doors to peace, love and good fortune. (source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony!

Happy Buddha Purnima!

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima wishes, happy buddha purnima quotes, happy buddha purnima images, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima wishes quotes, happy buddha purnima messages, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima quote Happy Buddha Purnima to one and all! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra.)

* May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards!

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima wishes, happy buddha purnima quotes, happy buddha purnima images, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima wishes quotes, happy buddha purnima messages, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima quote The Lord’s good grace shines upon all on this auspicious day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by: Abhishek Mitra)

* May the coming years be harmonious, peaceful, and healthy!

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima wishes, happy buddha purnima quotes, happy buddha purnima images, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima wishes quotes, happy buddha purnima messages, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima quote Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by: Abhishek Mitra)

* Budhha Purnima wishes and heartfelt greetings to one and all!

*May the Lord bless us all with good health!

* Heartiest greetings on this pious occasion!

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2021, happy buddha purnima wishes, happy buddha purnima quotes, happy buddha purnima images, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima wishes quotes, happy buddha purnima messages, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima wishes images, happy buddha purnima quote Greetings on this joyous occasion of Buddha Purnima! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the light of the Divine remove all hurdles from your way!

* May you grow and prosper in the days that come!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rio de Janerio, Blue and yellow Macaw, Brazil, Zoo, Environment, Birds, Romance
Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x