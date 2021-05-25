Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, and photos: Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautama Buddha. This auspicious occasion falls on ‘Purnima’ or a full moon day. Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is the most important festival for the followers of Buddhism across the world. This year it falls on May 26. On Buddha Purnima, the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya is beautified with colourful decorations, and special prayers are held under the Bodhi tree, where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment.

Many devotees visit Buddhist shrines and spend the day reciting hymns and sermons about the life of Lord Buddha, his teachings, and principles. Flowers and candles are offered to Lord Buddha’s idol. People dress up in white clothes and give kheer (a rice pudding), in keeping with a legend about a woman named Sujata who had once offered Gautama Buddha kheer on his birthday. It has become a tradition ever since.

Even though things are a lot different this year, celebrate this day by sharing these wishes with your friends and loved ones.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes Images: May the Lord shine his divine countenance on you. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May this auspicious occasion bring luck and prosperity to everyone!

*May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love and truth!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes Images: Hope the Lord opens all doors to peace, love and good fortune. (source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony!

Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima to one and all! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra.)

* May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards!

The Lord's good grace shines upon all on this auspicious day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by: Abhishek Mitra)

* May the coming years be harmonious, peaceful, and healthy!

Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by: Abhishek Mitra)

* Budhha Purnima wishes and heartfelt greetings to one and all!

*May the Lord bless us all with good health!

* Heartiest greetings on this pious occasion!

Greetings on this joyous occasion of Buddha Purnima! (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the light of the Divine remove all hurdles from your way!

* May you grow and prosper in the days that come!