Happy Buddha Purnima 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, cards, messages, and photos

Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Wishes Images: Gautam Buddha who was born as Siddhartha Gautama is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. Gautam Buddha who was born as Siddhartha Gautama is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Buddha Purnima is being celebrated on May 7.

The day, which usually falls during the Vaishakha month in the month of April or May, is celebrated across the world. On this day, people offer their prayer to Lord Buddha, who is believed to have been born in Lumbini in Nepal approximately around 563 BCE. To help you wish your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages and pictures that you can share.

Happy Buddha Purnima!

Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam!

Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada !!

Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim !!

Happy Buddha Jayanti

Buddham Saranam Gacchami!

*Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth

Happy Buddha Purnima.

Dhamma Saranam Gacchami!

*Buddham Sharanam Gachami

Om Mani Padme Hum

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace, and truth.

Happy Buddha Purnima!

Sangham Saranam Gacchami!

*We live in illusion and the appearance of things.

There is a reality. We are that reality.

When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all.

Happy Buddha Purnima

Happy Buddha Purnima!

