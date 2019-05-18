Happy Buddha Purnima 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, SMS and Pics

Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. Gautam Buddha who was born as Siddhartha Gautama is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Buddha Purnima is being celebrated on May 18.

The day, which usually falls during the Vaishakha month in the month of April or May, is celebrated across the world with much fanfare. On this day, people offer their prayer to Lord Buddha, who is believed to have been born in Lumbini in Nepal approximately around 563 BCE.

To help you wish your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have curated a a list of wishes, quotes, messages and pictures that you can send to your family and friends.

* On Buddha Purnima, wishing that you find

*Wish you and your family a very happy Buddha Purnima

*Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth.

Happy Buddha Purnima.

*Buddham Saranam Gacchami

Dhamma Saranam Gacchami

Sangham Saranam Gacchami

Happy Buddha Purnima!

*May Lord Buddha destroys all sins and obstacles of your life

Happy Buddha Jayanti to you and your family.

*Wishing you peace on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima!