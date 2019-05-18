Toggle Menu
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, SMS and Picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-buddha-purnima-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-wallpaper-messages-photos-sms-pics-5734843/

Happy Buddha Purnima 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, SMS and Pics

Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. This year, it is being celebrated on May 18.

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Buddha Purnima (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. Gautam Buddha who was born as Siddhartha Gautama is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Buddha Purnima is being celebrated on May 18.

The day, which usually falls during the Vaishakha month in the month of April or May, is celebrated across the world with much fanfare. On this day, people offer their prayer to Lord Buddha, who is believed to have been born in Lumbini in Nepal approximately around 563 BCE.

To help you wish your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have curated a a list of wishes, quotes, messages and pictures that you can send to your family and friends.

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Hope you have a lovely Buddha Purnima (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* On Buddha Purnima, wishing that you find
Rays of hope and your life is enlightened by the divine grace of Lord Buddha!

Advertising
buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Buddha Purnima (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Wish you and your family a very happy Buddha Purnima

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Hope Lord Buddha showers his blessings on you this Buddha Purnima (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth.
Happy Buddha Purnima.

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Have a wonderful Buddha Purnima (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Buddham Saranam Gacchami
Dhamma Saranam Gacchami
Sangham Saranam Gacchami
Happy Buddha Purnima!

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Buddha Purnima (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*May Lord Buddha destroys all sins and obstacles of your life
Happy Buddha Jayanti to you and your family.

buddha purnima, buddha purnima 2019, happy buddha purnima, happy buddha purnima 2019, indian express
Happy Buddha Purnima 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Wishing you peace on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This gym in San Francisco lets you work out while playing a video game
2 Happy Mother's Day 2019: Meet the mompreneurs who have found the perfect balance
3 Happy Mother's Day 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook