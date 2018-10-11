Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: 5 lifestyle habits of the megastar that will leave you inspired
  • Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: 5 lifestyle habits of the megastar that will leave you inspired

Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: 5 lifestyle habits of the megastar that will leave you inspired

Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: From the 'angry young man' to the eccentric father in Piku, Amitabh Bachchan's film trajectory might have taken a different turn, but one thing that still remains the same is his enthusiasm. On his birthday, we take a look at things you can learn from him.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2018 6:00:52 am

amitabh bachchan birthday, amitabh bachchan Are you as fit as Amitabh Bachchan? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today. Considered as one of India’s finest actors, he has ruled the Hindi film industry for decades, whether as the ‘angry young man’ in films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Coolie or as the eccentric father in Piku. His film trajectory might have taken a different turn, but one thing that still remains the same is his enthusiasm. Isn’t it amazing that someone who has a history of tuberculosis (TB), and liver cirrhosis can still give the young actors a run for their money?

But how does he manage to do all this at the age of 76 and charm people at the same time? Turns out, there is a lot to learn from him. On his birthday, we take a look at what you can most definitely imbibe from the actor.

Hitting the gym

The Don star admitted at Shilpa Shetty’s book launch that he never used to give importance to working out. However, one day after watching himself on screen, he realised that getting in shape was necessary. Since then, he has been particular about his fitness regime.

Following a particular diet

Bachchan who is reportedly a vegetarian refrain from indulging in any kinds of desserts or Indian sweets and maintains a balanced diet that mostly includes yellow dal and phulka.

Punctuality

Reportedly, there are several Bollywood stories where young actors are amazed to see his punctuality. You can definitely learn from him.

Sartorial sense

From introducing turtleneck sweaters to making eyewear more than just a necessity, he has truly set trends and still continues to do so. He was the first superstar to introduce leather jackets with straight pockets. Remember him in Shakti? Soon after, it became a rage. Not only that, he has also been seen flaunting blingy and embroidered jackets.

