Thursday, April 14, 2022
Happy Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Rongali Bihu 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Greetings: The beginning of the planting season is marked by Bohag Bihu, the end of sowing and transplantation of saplings ('Kothia') is marked by Kati Bihu, and the end of the harvesting season is marked by Magh Bihu (January or February)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2022 6:00:23 am
Rongali or Bohag Bihu goes on for seven days, which includes worshipping cows, cleaning households, and praying to God.

Happy Rongali Bihu 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Greetings: Rongaali Bihu or Bohag Bihu (April), Kati Bihu or Kongaali Bihu (October), and Magh Bihu or Bhogaali Bihu (November) are the three Bihu festivals celebrated by the Assamese community in a year, each commemorating a different phase of the farming calendar.

The beginning of the planting season is marked by Bohag Bihu, the end of sowing and transplantation of saplings (‘Kothia’) is marked by Kati Bihu, and the end of the harvesting season is marked by Magh Bihu (January or February).

The most important Bihu among the three is Bohag Bihu. It is observed in the month of Bohag (mid-April), the first month of the Assamese calendar, and marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Rongaali (‘Rong’ means joy in Assamese) is another name for this Bihu.

The festival of Rongali Bihu begins on April 14 and lasts for seven days. Here are some heartwarming wishes that you can share with your loved ones the occasion.

*Let us warm our hearts and welcome Bihu with open arms. Let us have spectacular parties to kick off the new year.

Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Wishes for a lovely year ahead. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you and your loved ones a Rongali Bihu filled with joyous celebrations and great spirits. May your life be filled with blessings.

Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Bring on the festive cheer. (Source: Express Archives)

*May this beautiful celebration fill your homes and hearts with joy, incredible positivism, and vivid energy.

happy magh bihu, happy magh bihu 2021, happy magh bihu images, happy magh bihu images 2021, happy magh bihu 2021 status, happy magh bihu wishes images, happy magh bihu quotes, happy happy magh bihu wishes quotes, happy magh bihu wallpaper, happy magh bihu pics, happy magh bihu card, happy magh bihu photos, happy magh bihu messages, happy magh bihu wishes messages, happy magh bihu wishes status, magh bihu, magh bihu wishes, magh bihu images Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy a traditional meal on the occasion! (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the bright Bihu celebrations bring you pleasure and tranquilly. Wishing you the happiest of Bihu festivities with your family and friends.

Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Happy bihu 2022 Wishes Images: Have you wished your near and dear ones? (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing everyone a happy Bihu.” May we all find the strength we need to overcome our flaws and build a better future.

