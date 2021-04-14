Happy Bihu 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Messages, and Greetings

April 14, 2021 7:30:02 am
Happy Rongali Bihu 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Greetings: Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is the Assamese New Year. The word bihu has been derived from the Sanskrit word bishu. It means to ‘to ask for prosperity from the Gods during the harvest season’.
Celebrated as Assam’s harvest festival, is will be celebrated on April 14 this year. In keeping with this, farmers express gratitude and usher in the spring season. The festival lasts for seven days and they are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu. The first day of Bihu is dedicated to cows, and on the morning of this day, people take their cows to a lake or river and give them a wash. The second day is when people dress up and exchange gifts. The third day is always dedicated to the worship of deities. The fourth day, called Bohagi Bidai or Phato Bihu is the final day of the festival, marked by wrapping up the celebrations.
Bihu is observed at almost the same time as Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, and Vishu in Kerala. Here are some wishes for the day.
* Wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu!
* Wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu to you and your family.
*May this festival fill your life with light and energy.
*Heartiest Bihu greetings!
*Heartiest Bihu greetings from my family to yours.
*HAPPY RONGALI BIHU!
Happy Bihu!
