Happy Bihu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Bihu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is the Assamese New Year. Derived from the Sanskrit word bishu, which means ‘to ask for prosperity from the Gods during the harvest season’, farmers thank the lord for the successful harvest and welcome the spring season. Observed at almost the same time as Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala, this year, Rongali Bihu will be celebrated on April 14.

If you want to spread some love and warmth, then send these heartfelt wishes to your loved ones.

* Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation.

Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

Happy Rongali Bihu!

* Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

* Kuhipate Hojale Dhoroni,

Aakakhe Lole Meghor Uroni,

Meghor Maaje Maaje Rodor Tirbironi,

Aiyai Je Bohagor Agomoni

Rangali Bihu Aru Asomiya Notun Bosoror Hiya Bhora Ulog Jonalu.

* Wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu 2019!

* May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm;

And may it help bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Heartiest Bihu greetings!

* Kopou fulil, togor fulil boxontor hubah loi, kuli-ketekiye geet jurile bohagor botora loi, bihur hiya bhora hubxesare.

HAPPY RONGALI BIHU!

* Bihuti ahise, dhul pepa bajise, birikhe holaise paat, nahoror hubakhot ure mon, ulahot bihu bihu lagise gaat bihur hiyabhora subhessa jonalu.

Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Bihuti ahise, dhul pepa bajise,

Birikhe holaise paat,

Nahoror hubakhot ure mon,

Ulahot bihu bihu lagise gaat

Bihur hiyabhora subhessa jonalu

Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do, but couldn’t find the courage to do it.

* I hope this Rongali Bihu brings cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

* Apunaluk xokoluke Bohag Bihur hiya bhara olag jonalo (My heartfelt wishes to all of you on Bohag Bihu).

* Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh beginnings – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.

* Rongali Bihur Huva Kamanare,

Natun Bosoror Pratitu Puwai Kodhiai Anok Haanti Aru Homridhi.

Tarei Kamonare – Wish you a Happy Bohag Bihu.

* Bakhantor Agomonot, Kulir Matot,

Dhular Sapere, Pepar Laharere,

Kopou Phoolar Hugandhere

Jiban ‘Rongali’ Hoi Porok.

Happy Rongali Bihu.