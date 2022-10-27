scorecardresearch
Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wish your family and friends this Bhai Dooj with these special greetings

wishes, bhai doojHappy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes images: This year it will be observed on October 27 (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Popularly known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali or the festival of lights. On this day, sisters pray for a long, happy and prosperous life for their brothers by performing the auspicious tika ceremony. Brothers, in turn, offer them gifts and a promise to protect and look out for them. While it is usually celebrated two days after Diwali, this year it will be celebrated three days after Diwali on October 27.

As per Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, was unable to visit his sister Yamuna for long. On finally meeting her, he was welcomed with delectable dishes and Yamuna even applied some tilak on his forehead. Witnessing her love and respect for him, Yamraj asked his sister if she wanted a wish to be fulfilled. She asked for one day every year to be dedicated to Yamraj, and for him to visit her. It is said that this day forth, every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated and brothers visit their sisters’ houses to offer or seek their blessings.

As you get ready to celebrate the festival, here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones and remind them how grateful you are for their presence. We have curated a list of images, wishes, and messages that you can send on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

*May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Bhai dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes images: Celebrate the day with great joy and fervour (Designed by Angshuman Maity )

*We laugh and cry, we play and fight. We share moments of happiness and sorrows which made our bond stronger.

wishes Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes images: Happy Bhai Dooj (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*I’m so lucky to have a brother like you! Happy Bhai Dooj, bhaiya!

wishes, bhai dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes images: The festival celebrates the bond shared by siblings (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

* Bhaiya, you are someone I admire and look up to, with lots of love wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj!

wishes, bhai dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes images: Sisters perform puja and tika ceremony and get gifts in return from brothers on Bhai Dooj (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

