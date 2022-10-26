Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Popularly known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj is a part of the five-day Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on two days, October 26 and 27. According to Drik Panchang, on Bhaiya Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing a teeka ceremony, and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

In Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, was called by his sister Yamuna but he couldn’t visit her. After a lot of effort, he came to see her and was welcomed with delicious dishes. Yamuna also applied some tilak on his forehead. After feeling so much love and respect, he asked his sister if she wanted a boon. She asked for one day every year to be dedicated to him, and for him to visit her on that day. It is said that from then onwards, every year on that day, Bhai Dooj is celebrated and brothers visit their sisters’ houses to seek their blessings.

In places like Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, and in some parts of Gujarat, the day holds immense significance. The day is known by different names. In Nepal, it is known as Bhai Tika; Bhau Beej in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka; Bhai Phota, Bhathru Dwithiya, Bhau-Deej, in Bengal; and Ningol Chakuba in Manipur.

Here are a few wishes and messages you can share with your brothers and loved ones on this special occasion.

*Who needs superheroes when you have a brother? Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes images: Best wishes to you.

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Brother and sister

Together as friends,

Ready to face

Whatever life sends.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

(Source: Getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Praying for your long life and good health on this Bhai Dooj and always!

(Source: Canva, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Thinking of the day when we were together on the day of Bhai Dooj…Sending warm wishes on this day!

(Source: Getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

