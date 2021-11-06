Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes Photos: Also known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6. As per Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins at 11:14 PM on November 5 and ends at 07:44 PM on November 6.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. In places like Bihar, Bengal, Maharashtra and in some parts of Gujarat, the day holds special significance.

As you gear up to celebrate the festival, don’t forget to share heartfelt wishes with your loved ones. We have curated a list of special Bhai Dooj wishes that you can send to your siblings today.

*Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Happy Bhai Dooj! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Send greetings to your siblings. (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Brother and sister

Together as friends,

Ready to face

Whatever life sends.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Share Bhai Dooj greetings to your siblings. (Photo: Canva, image designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring your endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Bhai Dooj greetings for the special day. (Source: File photo)

*Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Happy Bhai Dooj! (Source: File photo)

Happy Bhai Dooj!

