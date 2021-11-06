scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 06, 2021
MUST READ

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 6, 2021 6:00:32 am
bhai doojHappy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Send these heartfelt wishes! (Source: File photo)

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes Photos: Also known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6. As per Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins at 11:14 PM on November 5 and ends at 07:44 PM on November 6.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. In places like Bihar, Bengal, Maharashtra and in some parts of Gujarat, the day holds special significance.

ALSO READ |Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, puja timings, history and importance

As you gear up to celebrate the festival, don’t forget to share heartfelt wishes with your loved ones. We have curated a list of special Bhai Dooj wishes that you can send to your siblings today.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Happy Bhai Dooj! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You can share your pain;
You can share your fears;
And you can share your happiness
Thanks for being a very understanding brother!
Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Send greetings to your siblings. (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Brother and sister
Together as friends,
Ready to face
Whatever life sends.
Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Share Bhai Dooj greetings to your siblings. (Photo: Canva, image designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring your endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Bhai Dooj greetings for the special day. (Source: File photo)

*Bhaiyaa, you are someone
I admire and look up to,
with lots and lots of love wishing you
Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes images: Happy Bhai Dooj! (Source: File photo)

Happy Bhai Dooj!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kali Puja 2021, Kali Puja, Kali Puja celebrations, Kali Puja celebrations in West Bengal, Kali Puja in India, Kali Puja celebrations Bengali community, significance of Kali Puja celebration, Kali Puja pictures, Kali Puja photos, indian express news
Here’s what Kali Puja 2021 celebrations looked like in West Bengal

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement