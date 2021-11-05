Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Popularly known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj is a part of the five-day Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6. According to Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins from 11.14 pm on November 5, and ends at 7.44 pm on Nov 6, 2021.

As per Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, was being called by his sister Yamuna but he was unable to visit her. After frantic efforts, he met her and was welcomed with delectable dishes. Yamuna even applied some tilak on his forehead. Witnessing the love and respect, he asked his sister if she wanted a boon. She asked for one day every year to be dedicated to the Yamraj, for him to come visit her. It is said that this day forth, every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated and brothers visit their sisters’ houses to offer or seek their blessings.

Here are a few wishes and messages that you can share with your brothers and loved ones on this joyous occasion, take a look.

*On this auspicious occasion, wish you a happy Bhai Dooj!

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Thank you brother, for making me feel safe and protected no matter what. Happy Bhai Dooj 2021!

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*You mean the world to me bhai

May the beautiful relationship we share,

strengthen our bond more

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

(Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

