Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes, Photos: Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. This year, it is being celebrated on November 16, 2020.

The day celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. Sisters perform aarti for their brother and treat them to sumptuous meals while brothers give their sisters gifts.

The Bhai Dooj tika time on the day is between 01.10 pm and 03.18 pm. According to the Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins 07.06 am on Nov 16 and ends 03.56 am on Nov 17, 2020.

ALSO READ | Bhai Dooj 2020: Puja vidhi, tikka muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra, thali

On this occasion, you can share beautiful wishes and messages with your brothers to tell them how special they are. You can pick from these:

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

ALSO READ | Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Photos

* Brother and sister

Together as friends,

Ready to face

Whatever life sends.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Praying for your long life and good health on this Bhai Dooj and always!

*You mean the world to me bhai

May the beautiful relationship we share,

strengthen our bond more

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: canva, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: canva, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Happy Bhai Dooj!

* Who needs superheroes when you have a brother! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Thinking of the day when we were together on the day of Bhai Dooj…Sending warm wishes on this day!

* May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring your endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: canva, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images (Source: canva, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you infinite happiness and a life that is prosperous and bright…Happy Bhai Dooj!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd