Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Photos

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes images: This year, the celebrations will happen Monday, November 16. (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes images, wallpapers, quotes, status, messages, photos: Also known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj is a part of the five-day festivities celebrated post-Diwali. This year, the celebrations will happen November 16, and according to the Drik Panchang, the dwitiya tithi begins 07.06 am on the day, and ends 03.56 am on Nov 17, 2020.

As per Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, was being called by his sister Yamuna. He, however, was not able to visit her. After frantic efforts, he met her and was welcomed with delectable dishes. Yamuna even applied some tilak on his forehead. Witnessing the love and respect, he asked his sister if she wanted a boon. She asked for one day every year to be dedicated to the Yamraj, for him to come visit her. It is said that this day forth, every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated and brothers visit their sisters’ houses to offer or seek their blessings.

Here, we share some wishes for you to send to your beloved siblings!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: Dear brother, you are my best friend. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: Dear brother, you are my best friend. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Who needs superheroes when you have a brother.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: This year, we all must celebrate the day with more love and affection for our siblings. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: This year, we all must celebrate the day with more love and affection for our siblings. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You mean the world to me bhai

May the beautiful relationship we share,

strengthen our bond more

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj. (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: How do you plan to surprise your sibling? (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: How do you plan to surprise your sibling? (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy.

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you! Happy Bhai Dooj! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes Images: May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you! Happy Bhai Dooj! (Photo: Getty/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You were always my best friend,

Looking out for me, making sure

The path I travelled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

There cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

