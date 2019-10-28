Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, Pics and Greetings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: The much-awaited festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond of love and togetherness shared by siblings. The occasion falls on the last day of the five day-long Diwali celebrations and is being celebrated on October 29.

Advertising

To make it special for you and your siblings, we have curated a list of wishes that you can share with them.

*Dear brother, you are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

*Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

Advertising

*Behen chahey bhai ka pyar,

Nahi chahiye mahenge uphar,

Rishta atoot rahey sadiyon tak,

Mile mere bhai ko khushiyan apar

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

*Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in the world.

*Time changes everything… but not the bond between us that has only strengthened with time. Happy Bhai?Dooj

*Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj

*It is time to celebrate the bond of love and trust between two souls united by the purest form of friendship. Happy Bhai ooj to all brothers and sisters!