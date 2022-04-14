Happy Bengali New Year 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Bengali New Year (Subho Noboborsho) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: ‘Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar and is widely celebrated by the Bengali community. Poila means ‘first,’ and, Boishakh is the Bengali calendar’s first month.

In 1556 (Gregorian calendar), Mughal Emperor Akbar created the Bengali calendar to make land tax collection easier in ‘Subah Bangla,’ which is now Bangladesh.

It falls on April 14 or 15 according to the Gregorian calendar every year since it is based on a solar calendar. Since it is a harvest festival, people pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi for God’s blessings to be bestowed upon their lives and families.

As you celebrate this joyous and auspicious occasion, send these wishes to your loved ones.

*I wish you much happiness and prosperity in the coming year. Subho Noboborsho 2022.

*It’s all about new beginnings. This year, may you achieve new heights in your life. Shubho Nabo Barsho.

*The month of Pohela Boishakh has arrived! Spend the day with your loved ones. Shubho Nabo Barsho.

*Shubho Nabo Barsho! I wish you a year as sweet as the rossogolla! Bengali New Year greetings!

*On this Pohela Boishakh, I wish you peace, love, and prosperity!

