Happy Bengali New Year 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Bengali New Year (Subho Noboborsho) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Poila Boishakh or Bangla Noboborsho is the first day of the Bengali calendar. Celebrated as new year’s day, it usually falls on April 14 or 15 every year, according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar as the first day of the first month — Boishakh. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 15.
Across the world, people from the Bengali community celebrate this day with much joy and fervour. From spending time with families to making alpanas and cooking extravagant dishes — everyone wishes each other “Shubho Nobobarsho” which translates to “prosperous new year”
Not only that, it is also the beginning of the financial year. Hence people also worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day.
Below, take a look at these heartwarming wishes and make sure to wish your loved ones!
*Hope this new year brings abundant joy and success for you. Subho Naboborsho!
*Shubho Noboborsho! May Ma Durga bless your year with success, happiness, love, and laughter.
*May you have a great year and a wonderful time ahead. Happy Bangla New Year!
*Happy New Year, dear Bengali friends. Welcome the Poila Baisakh with energy and enthusiasm.
