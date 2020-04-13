Happy Bengali New Year 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Wallpapers, and Greetings

Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Bengali New Year (Subho Nobo Borsho) 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: This year, Poila Baisakh or the Bengali New Year falls on April 14. As the name suggests, it marks the beginning of a new year and is celebrated with abandon. The festival often overlaps with other regional new years like Vishu in Kerala, Rongali Bihu in Assam, among others.

It must be also noted that Poila Baisakh also marks the beginning of the new financial year for the Bengali business community. Thus, many also buy valuable items on this day.

On this day, we have assembled some wishes for you to share with family and friends.

Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let this new year bring you joy and prosperity.

Subho Nobo Borsho!

*Subho Nobo Borsho!

Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Subho Noboborsho to you and your family!

*Wish you peace and joy this Noboborsho!

Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let this be a new beginning of a wonderful year which dispels all darkness. Wishing you a very happy New Year!

Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing you a happy and prosperous Subho Noboborsho!

Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali new year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Bengali New Year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Subho Noboborsho!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd