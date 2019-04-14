Toggle Menu
Happy Bengali New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Bengali New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Poila Boishak, the Bengali New Year, is celebrated with gusto by Bengalis all across the globe.

Happy Bengali New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings: Subho Noboborsho. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Bengali New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings: Poila Boishak, the Bengali New Year, is one of the most anticipated festivals for Bengalis. The day is celebrated with gusto by Bengalis all across the globe and, according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar, marks the first day of the month of Baishakh. The festival often overlaps with other regional new years like Vishu in Kerala, Rangoli Bihu in Assam, among others.

Poila Boishak also happens to the day that marks the beginning of the new financial year for the Bengali business community, much like Diwali is for different other parts of India. The day is celebrated by preparing several delicacies, and wearing new clothes. It is a custom for the younger ones in the family to seeks blessings from elders. In return they are often given new clothes, or even money.

This Poila Boishak, in case you are away from your family, here are some wishes you can send them.

Happy Bengali new year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Subho Noboborsho! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Hope this year brings you peace and much joy. Subho Noboborsho!

* Subho Noboborsho.

Happy Bengali new year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Subho Noboborsho! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Wishing you a happy and prosperous Poila Baisakh!

Happy Bengali new year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Subho Noboborsho! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Subho Noboborsho. May this year be filled with happiness and peace.

Happy Bengali new year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Subho Noboborsho! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Happy Bengali New Year!

*Let this year be filled with hope and peace.

Happy Bengali new year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Subho Noboborsho! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Subho Noboborsho!

