Happy Saraswati Puja 2023: Basant Panchami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: This Thursday, January 26, Basant Panchami will be celebrated with much fervour. The day will also be observed as Saraswati Puja in honour of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge. The joyous festival marks the arrival of spring and also the cue to start planning for the upcoming festival of Holi. Traditionally, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar month of Magha. Basant translates to spring, while panchami means fifth.

Families across the country will dress in the colour yellow as a reminder of the coming season of spring. Yellow-coloured saffron rice is also eaten in certain parts of the country. Educational institutions and students as well as scholars pray to the Goddess Saraswati. So remember to wish your friends and family for the festival. Here are some Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja wishes to share.

*Wishing you and your loving family the best of health and happiness, success and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. May the festival bring peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes: Spring has sprung! Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes: Spring has sprung!

*I pray to Goddess Saraswati for you that this occasion of Basant Panchami brings you huge wealth of knowledge and may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati. Wish you a happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes: Saraswati is teh godess of learning and knowledge. (Getty Images/Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes: Saraswati is teh godess of learning and knowledge. (Getty Images/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.

*Winter is coming to an end and as flowers begin to bloom, I hope your life also blooms. Happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Saraswati Puja 2023 Wishes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today is the day to worship Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings to attain knowledge, become more wise, live a life free from negativity and darkness. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Basant Panchami

*I pray that the spring this year gives you infinite happiness, may the colours of your life be filled with love and enthusiasm. Happy Basant Panchami.

