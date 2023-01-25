scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Saraswati Puja Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck for you. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2023Happy Basant Panchami 2023 (Designed by: Gargi Singh)

Happy Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 26. Also known as Vasant Panchami, the festival marks the onset of spring. The festival also coincides with Saraswati Puja, which is primarily observed by members of the Bengali community. To pay respect to Saraswati or the Goddess of knowledge, devotees often worship books and pens on this auspicious day. Similarly, various educational institutions also hold cultural and educational activities, such as music and dance performances. Kite flying is also an activity that people engage in on Basant Panchmi.

On this festive occasion, make sure to wish your friends and family to make the day even more special.

*All around are beautiful sights,
Flowers, birds, sweets, and kites,
Basant Panchami truly delights!

Happy Basant Panchmi 2023 Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

Happy Vasant Panchmi 2023 Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Halke halke se ho badal,
khula khula sa aakash,
Happy Basant Panchami,
app ho mere pass.

Vasant Panchmi 2023 Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Vasant Panchmi Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Spring is in the air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

Vasant Panchmi 2023 Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck for you. Happy Basant Panchami!

Have a blessed day.

*The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent;
A song on every lip; reminding one of yore;
Nature at its very best, charting a new course;
The flowers bloom, let’s romance to the core!
Happy Basant Panchami!

basant panchmi wishes Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

*With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchami!

Saraswati puja Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you;
And may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.
Happy Basant Panchami!

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
