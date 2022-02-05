scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Wishing you happiness, good fortune, and success on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 6:38:54 am
Happy Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Wish you a happy Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Basant Panchami celebrates the arrival of the spring season or Vasant Ritu. In the Hindi language, “Basant” means spring, and “Panchami” means the fifth day.

The festival of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day and is the deity for wisdom and knowledge. Students worship the goddess by putting their books and pens near the idol.

This year the festival falls on February 5. It is celebrated in educational institutions and homes with much fervour.

ALSO READ |Basant Panchami 2022 Date: When is Saraswati Puja in 2022?

As we observe this pious occasion today, don’t forget to wish your loved ones using these special greetings and messages.

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Happy Basant Panchami!

*May Goddess Saraswati bestow her blessings upon you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Happy Basant Panchami!

*May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck for you. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Happy Basant Panchami!

*May you be blessed with the ocean of knowledge that never ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Happy Basant Panchami!

*May the brightness of yellow colour fill your life with love and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Happy Basant Panchami!

*May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring you the wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

Photos

