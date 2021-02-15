Happy Basant Panchami 2021: Saraswati Puja Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, and Photos

Happy Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Basant Panchami marks the onset of spring. The day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in several places.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge and wisdom and thus this day is mainly celebrated in schools and colleges. Students worship the goddess by putting their books and pens near the idol. This year the festival falls on February 16.

Things might be slightly different this year, considering schools and colleges are slowly reopening. That however cannot dampen the spirit of the festival.

Wish your friends and family with these wishes.

* May you be bestowed with knowledge. Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

*Happy Basant Panchami.

* May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring a wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

*Happy Basant Panchami to you and your family.

* Wishing you happiness, good fortune, and success on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

*Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami to you and all your loves one!