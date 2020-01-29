Happy Basant Panchami 2020: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and Pictures

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true this Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: May all your wishes come true this Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages: A well-known festival, Basant Panchami is celebrated annually to mark the onset of the spring season. Celebrated across major parts of the country, particularly in West Bengal and Bihar, it is also known as Saraswati Puja as people worship goddess Saraswati on this day. Devotees wear yellow clothes and cook yellow coloured dishes and desserts like meetha chawal and boondi ladoo on this auspicious day. As per popular belief, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped to achieve wisdom, since she’s synonymous with learning, music and art.

Happy Basant Panchami 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings

In case you are looking for some messages and quotes to wish your loved one, you are on the right page. Take a look at some curated messages below:

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: Have a lovely Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: Have a lovely Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the Goddess bless you on this auspicious festival of Basant Panchami!

Happy Saraswati Puja 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Wallpapers, Pictures

* May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom. Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: People usually wear yellow coloured clothes on this auspicious day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: People usually wear yellow coloured clothes on this auspicious day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Goddess Saraswati, sitting on a lotus, symbolizes wisdom. But when she is seen sitting on a peacock, it is a reminder that a strong ego can be held back by wisdom. May the Goddess bless you on this festival of Basant Panchami!

* Spring is in the air,

Fresh blossoms everywhere,

Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: . Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: . Happy Basant Panchami! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Just like the receding winter chill, may your sorrows also vanish. Have a blissful Basant Panchmi!

* With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindus which marks the onset of spring. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindus which marks the onset of spring. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent;

A song on every lip; reminding one of yore;

Nature at its very best, charting a new course;

Wishing you and your family an auspicious Basant Panchami!

* All around are beautiful sights,

Flowers, birds, sweets and kites,

Basant Panchami truly delights!

Wishing you a blessed Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindus which marks the onset of spring. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes Images: Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindus which marks the onset of spring. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I pray to Goddess Saraswati that this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami brings wealth of knowledge for you.

Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd