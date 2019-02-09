Happy Basant Panchami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics

Happy Basant (Vasant) Panchami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: Basant Panchami marks the onset of spring and this day is also observed as Saraswati Puja in most parts of India. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati is considered as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom – hence this day is very popular in schools and colleges. Students also celebrate this day by worshipping their books and pens. This year the festival falls on February 10.

The celebration of Basant Panchami can be traced back to Dwapara Yuga. According to scriptures like Srimad Bhagwatam and other Vaishnava scriptures, the transcendental Vasant Ras Lila had taken place on this night on the Govardhan hill. The place later came to be known as Chandra Sarovar.

Basant Panchami is the occasion to pray to goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. To help you wish your family and friends this Saraswati Puja, we have greetings and messages that will make them feel special.

* May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom. Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

* All around are beautiful sights, flowers, birds, sweets and kites, Basant Panchami truly delights! Happy Basant Panchami!

* May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you; And may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami!

* Wishing you happiness, good fortune, success, peace and progress on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

* The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent; A song on every lip; reminding one of yore; Nature at its very best, charting a new course; The flowers bloom, let’s romance to the core! Happy Basant Panchami!

* With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

* With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

* Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

* On this day Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in various names and fames – badal, arts and science, and deep supreme knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.