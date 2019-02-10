Happy Basant Panchami 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Basant (Vasant) Panchami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook: Marking the onset of spring, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja according to the Hindu calendar. This day the festival falls on February 10.

In Punjab, people celebrate the Basant Festival of Kites; in Bihar, it marks the birthday of the Deo, sun-god and is celebrated as a harvest festival; and is observed as Sufi Basant in Sufi shrines. To help you wish your family and friends this Saraswati Puja, we have some greetings and messages that will make them feel special.

* Goddess Saraswati, sitting on a lotus, symbolises her wisdom. She is also well-versed in the experience of truth. When the goddess is seen sitting on a peacock, it is a reminder that a strong ego can be held back by wisdom.

* Spring is in the air,

Fresh blossoms everywhere,

Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

* May the Goddess bless you on this festival of Basant Panchami!

* No greeting card to give,

No sweet flowers to send,

No cute graphics to forward,

Just a caring heart wishing u

Happy Basant Panchami.

* Saahas sheel hriday mein bhar de

Jeevan tyaag tapomar kar de,

Sanyam satya sneh ka var de

Maa Sarswati aapke jivan mein ullas bhar de

Happy Basant Panchami!

* The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent; A song on every lip; reminding one of yore; nature at its very best, charting a new course; The flowers bloom, let’s romance to the core!

Happy Basant Panchami!

* With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather.

Happy Basant Panchmi!

* Saraswati Maa aapko har wo vidya de jo aapke pas nahi hai aur jo hai us par chamak de jise apki duniya chamak uthe. HAPPY BASANT PANCHAMI!

* On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields; Fly kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the spring season and shed lethargy; And burn all the evils like Holika’s pyre.

Happy Basant Panchami!