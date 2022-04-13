scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 8:00:02 pm
baisakhi, happy baisakhi, happy baisakhi images, happy baisakhi 2021Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images: Here are some wishes, messages and quote cards for you and your loved ones on the occasion of Baisakhi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: A harvest festival, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is primarily celebrated by the Sikh community. This year, it falls on April 14. The day holds great significance and is celebrated as the Sikh New Year, based on the solar calendar. As such, devotees across the globe wear new clothes and visit gurudwaras. They offer prayers and attend kirtan paath.

Sikhs visit gurudwaras on the day of Baisakhi, and in Punjab, specifically, langars are organised at various places. Traditionally, kada prasad (wheat halwa) is served.

On this auspicious day, send good wishes to your loved ones with these specially curated messages.

*Happy Baisakhi to all my lovely friends. May you receive an abundance of love and respect.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images: Baisakhi wishes to your loved ones (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*May god shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images: There is nothing more beautiful than a new year (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy!

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images: Wishes for a great year ahead! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images: May you find all that you wish for (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Make new friends, celebrate new achievements and have fun. Happy Baisakhi.

