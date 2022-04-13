Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: A harvest festival, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is primarily celebrated by the Sikh community. This year, it falls on April 14. The day holds great significance and is celebrated as the Sikh New Year, based on the solar calendar. As such, devotees across the globe wear new clothes and visit gurudwaras. They offer prayers and attend kirtan paath.

Sikhs visit gurudwaras on the day of Baisakhi, and in Punjab, specifically, langars are organised at various places. Traditionally, kada prasad (wheat halwa) is served.

On this auspicious day, send good wishes to your loved ones with these specially curated messages.

*Happy Baisakhi to all my lovely friends. May you receive an abundance of love and respect.

*Happy Baisakhi to all my lovely friends. May you receive an abundance of love and respect.

*May god shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. Happy Baisakhi!

*May god shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. Happy Baisakhi!

*May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy!

*May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy!

*Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein

*Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein

*Make new friends, celebrate new achievements and have fun. Happy Baisakhi.

