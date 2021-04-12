Happy Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Here are some wishes, messages and quote cards for you and your loved ones on the occasion of Baisakhi. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Also known and referred to as ‘Vaisakhi’, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs around the world. A harvest festival, it marks the beginning of the Hindu solar year, and the first day of the month of Vaisakh. As such, it is celebrated around this time, in the month of April. This year, Baisakhi falls on April 13, which is a Tuesday.

This spring harvest festival is also known as Vaisakh Sankranti. For Hindus, the day holds a sacred significance. On this day, they try to bathe in a sacred river, visit a temple, meet with friends and take part in other festivities.

For the Sikhs, the day is typically associated with the laying down of the foundation for the Khalsa community by the tenth guru, Guru Govind Singh. Devotees across the world wear new clothes and visit gurudwaras. They offer prayers and attend kirtan-path, and also meet their loved ones to exchange greetings and festive vibes.

The festival also coincides with other new year harvest festivals celebrated in other parts of the country such as Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, among others.

This year, because of the pandemic and the rise in the number of cases, you are advised to stay home and celebrate with a close few people only. But for those who are away, you can share these messages and festive cards with them virtually.

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay) Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

Get into the joyful mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of drums. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay) Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

Many, many wishes for Baisakhi. Til de ladoo chakh de badhayein paar. Khushiyon aur pyaar bhara rahe Baisakhi ka tyohar.

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay) Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

It’s Baisakhi time! Say no to work, stress and worries. Just enjoy!

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay) Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

Baisakhi is the festival to celebrate crop-cutting and welcome prosperity. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay) Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

Baisakhi is waiting for you to receive the rewards of your hard work! Welcome it with an open heart.

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay) Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photo: Pixabay)

I wish all my friends good health, wealth and happiness. Happy Baisakhi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle