Happy Baisakhi 2021: Vaisakhi Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

April 13, 2021 5:30:54 am
Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes: Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the harvest festival of Punjab, which people across religions celebrate This year it falls on April 13. The day is associated with the laying down of the foundation of the Khalsa community by the Tenth Guru. Devotees across the globe wear new attire and visit gurudwaras. They even offer prayers and attend Kirtan Path. However, this year, owing to the pandemic, the celebrations will be limited.
You can add sparkle to the celebrations with these sweet messages for your loved ones that we have curated for you.
Let us have fun and dance on this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate,as happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a Happy Baisakhi 2021!
May all your troubles get washed away. Happy Baisakhi!
Time to celebrate the golden fields and rich harvest.
May Waheguru bless you with growth, health, and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy!
Hope, happiness, joy! Baisakhi, the festival of positivity!
May God shower you with endless blessing, love, and happiness!
