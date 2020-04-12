Happy Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, greetings and photos

Happy Baisakhi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi to you and to your loved ones. Happy Baisakhi 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Baisakhi to you and to your loved ones.

Happy Baisakhi 2020 wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Baisakhi, or Vaisakhi, is an Indian festival which is largely celebrated by the Sikh community in India and outside. It is usually celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year, which marks the formation of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699.

Hindus celebrate this day, too, because it is believed to be the beginning of the solar new year — or the first day of the month of ‘vaisakha’, or spring. Essentially, it is the spring harvest festival for both the communities.

As mentioned earlier, in Sikhism, Baisakhi marks the start of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh. On this day, gurudwaras all over the country are decorated. Kirtans or prayers are held, festive foods are cooked and exchanged.

Keeping with the spirit of the festival, here are some cards and wishes for your near and dear ones who may or may not be with you on this special day. Stay connected virtually, and spread the festive cheer. Let this pious day bless us all.

* Wishing you on this festival of harvest, lots of love and joy. May God bless you with the best. Happy Baisakhi to you and to your family.

* May Waheguru bless you with health, peace and progress on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy!

* Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

* In life, there are many colours, and Baisakhi is one of them. I wish for your life to be coloured with prosperity and progress.

* Happy Baisakhi to all your loved ones. I hope the celebrations of today are as colourful and joyous for you as ever!

