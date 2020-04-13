Happy Baisakhi 2020: Vaishaki Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, and Photos

Happy Baisakhi or Vaisakhi 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes: Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the new spring year for the Sikh community. It also commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors, under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. It also marks the harvest of rabi crops. People that take part in the festival offer special prayers. They begin their day by taking a dip in the rivers and ponds, and then visiting the gurudwara to express their gratitude. They also attend the fairs which house food stalls.
Ahead, we have collated a few wishes for your loved ones. Check them out.
*It’s Baisakhi! So get into the joyful mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums. Happy Baisakhi!
*May this Baisakhi carry prosperity of luck and oceans of delight in your life. Happy Baisakhi!
*Happy Baisakhi to all friends. I hope celebration of the day are as colourful and joyous for you as ever.
*Please accept my heartfelt good wishes on the joyous occasion of Baisakhi. I wish I could be with you and share the joys of the festivities. Happy Baisakhi!
*Wishing you the festival of baisakhi and New Year to all the Sikhs. Happy Baisakhi, may gold bless with loads of love and blessings!
