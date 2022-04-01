scorecardresearch
Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages and photos

Happy April Fools' Day 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: Wish your near and dear ones with these funny, yet endearing wishes.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 6:40:30 am
april-fools-feature (1)Happy April Fools' Day 2022: Wish your loved ones with these special messages and wishes. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: The beginning of the month of April is always on a humorous note, as April Fools’ Day is celebrated all across the globe. No matter how dark the world gets, a little cheer never hurt anybody. On this day, people indulge in harmless fun and pull pranks on each other.

The day has gained a lot of popularity over the years and this year too, we bring to you a few special wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

Take a look at these wishes and spread cheer on this fun-filled day!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring and an understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

april-fool-1 Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Wish you a very happy April Fools’ Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* If anyone calls you beautiful,
If anyone appreciates you for no reason,
If anyone thinks you are intelligent,
Just smile and wish the person Happy April Fool’s Day!

april-fool-2 Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Wish you a very happy April Fools’ Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy April Fool’s Day, you fool. May you get some cheer and fun!

april-fools Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Make merry on this fun day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day!

april-fool-3 Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Have you played a prank today? (Designed by Gargi Singh)
* Earth may stop rotating but your brain will never start working!

april-fool-4 Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Wish you joy and laughter on this special day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

