Happy April Fools’ Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Funny Jokes, Status, and Photos

Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: The first day of April is universally celebrated as April Fool’s Day when people fool and prank each other with funny jokes without any hard feelings or guilt.

It is said that it started to be celebrated after Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar back in 1952, and changed the beginning of the New Year from March end to 1 January. And this change is believed to have been executed on the first day of April.

So, on this day, don’t scratch your head trying to think of funny and witty jokes and messages because we have done the work for you. Share these with your friends and acquaintances on April Fool’s Day:

Happy April Fool's Day 2022 Wishes: Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!

*You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring, and understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

Happy April Fool's Day 2022 Wishes: What monster plays the most April Fools' jokes? Prankenstein!



*If you think you are very smart then today is the test of your smartness and wisdom….. If no prank can work on you and all the pranks you play worked on others with perfection then it means that you are the wisest of the fools…. Happy Fools’ Day, my friend.

Happy April Fool's Day 2022 Wishes: What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.

*Hey, you! Yes, you! It’s your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool’s Day!

Happy April Fool's Day 2022 Wishes: April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four. -Mark Twain.

*You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

Happy April Fool's Day 2022 Wishes: Hey friends, wishing you all an April Fool's day because it is meant for you!

*What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

