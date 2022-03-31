Happy April Fool’s Day 2022: History, significance and why it is celebrated

Happy April Fool’s Day 2022: Just like every year, April Fool’s Day will be celebrated on April 1, which is a Friday. It is an annual custom wherein people prank each other and do practical jokes just to have a good laugh.

While it is not really a holiday, people plan days in advance on how they can prank their friends and family, all in jest. According to historians, the day started being celebrated after Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar back in 1952, and ruled that the new calendar would start from January 1. Prior to this, New Year used to be celebrated in March-end.

It is believed that on April 1 — when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated — people started to celebrate April Fool’s Day.

It is understood that while many refused to accept the change and continued following the Julian calendar, France became the first country to accept and implement the new calendar.

It is because of this reason that the general takeaway was that those who refused to follow the new calendar were considered to be fools and made fun of by those who did. While it is one of the days when people get away with almost anything, it is advisable to not go overboard with jokes.

Other than that, there are many ways in which you can prank your loved ones.

