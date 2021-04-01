Happy April Fools’ Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp status, messages and photos

April 1, 2021 7:10:47 am
Happy April Fools’ Day 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Status: Celebrated on April 1 every year, April Fools’ Day is when people play pranks or practical jokes on each other.
It is not a public holiday except in Odessa in Ukraine, where April is an official city holiday. Nevertheless, the day is quite an integral part of popular culture and has been mentioned in several books and films.
On this day, you can wish your friends and other close ones with these messages; pick your favourite:
*It’s April Fools’ Day! Wishing you a day that’s ‘fool’ of fun!
*Today is April Fools’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day.
*A day will come when the whole world will celebrate your name, your fame, your thoughts, but you have to wait for that day. It’s April 1st.
*Even the gods love jokes. Happy April Fools’ Day!
*Happy April Fools’ Day!
*Aliens have contacted the earth. Just watch the news and see it. And one more thing…Happy April Fool!
*The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes. Happy April Fool’s Day!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-