Happy April Fool’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Status, Pictures, Pics, SMS, Wallpapers and Photos

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019 Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Pictures, Photos, Pics: The month of April begins on a fun note as April 1 is celebrated as Fool’s Day across the world. It is a popular day, especially among friends and family members, who play tricks and pull pranks on each other.

From fooling friends by tricking them into eating biscuits with a toothpaste filling, or playing a prank on your boss and employees by saying you wont come to work – people plan all sorts of mischief on the day. However, if you are not going to be around your friends and family to enjoy the day, send them one of these message to cheer them up.

Here are some of the wishes you can send on April Fool’s Day.

* Everything has a day…

Every pet has a day…

Every fool too has a day!

Hope you might have enjoyed your day!

Happy April Fool’s Day.

* April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

* You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring and an understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

* If anyone calls you beautiful…

If anyone appreciates you for no reason…

If anyone thinks you are intelligent…

Just smile and wish the person Happy April Fool’s Day!

* A – You r Attractive

B – You r the Best

C – You r Cute

D – You r Dear 2 Me

E – You r Excellent

F – You r Funny

G – You r Good-Looking

H – hehehe

I – I’m

J – JOKING

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019