Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Wishes Images, Funny Messages, SMS, Jokes, Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy April Fool's Day 2019 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, SMS, Jokes, Status: In case you are not with your friends and family this April Fool's Day, you can always send messages to spread some cheer.

Happy April Fools’ Day 2019: What prank are you playing on your friends today?

Happy April Fools’ Day 2019 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, SMS, Jokes, Status: It is that time of the year again when you can can play pranks on family members and friends or make fun of them without any guilt. The day, which is here again, has become much popular over the years.

In case you are not with your friends and family this April Fool’s Day, you can always send messages to spread some cheer, or simply fool them,

Here are some of the wishes you can send on April Fool’s Day.

Happy April Fools’ Day 2019! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Earth may stop rotating;

Birds may start talking

But your brain will never start working.
‘April Fool’s Day’

Happy April Fools’ Day 2019! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Happy April Fool’s Day!

*A fool is a fool.
Wishing a very happy, prosperous and joyful April Fool’s Day to the King of Fools.

Happy April Fools' Day 2019! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas or even New Year, but I will never forget to wish you on April Fool’s Day!

*Happy April Fools’ Day

Happy April Fools' Day 2019! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Believe nothing and trust no one.
Today is April Fool’s Day.

Happy April Fools' Day 2019! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)
Happy April Fools' Day 2019! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy April Fools’ Day 2019.

