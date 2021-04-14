Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages and Photos

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year, April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti to celebrate Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birthday. Often hailed as The Father of the Indian Constitution, for being instrumental in drafting it, he was born in 1891. His life was spent fighting against inequalities, bringing social reforms and propagating progressive ideologies.

On his birth anniversary, here are some powerful quotes by him.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Images: Happy Ambedkar Jayanti (Illustration: C R Sasikumar/Indian Express) Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Images: Happy Ambedkar Jayanti (Illustration: C R Sasikumar/Indian Express)

* “They cannot make history who forget history” — Dr B R Ambedkar

* “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.” — Dr B R Ambedkar

* “Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.” — Dr B R Ambedkar

* “If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”. — Dr B R Ambedkar

*We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organise your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle”. — Dr B R Ambedkar

His ideas live on.