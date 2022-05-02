Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, status, and photos

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious and important day for members of the Hindu and Jain community. The word akshaya means “never diminishing”, and as such, the festival is associated with wealth, prosperity and happiness. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is an annual spring-time festival that falls on the third tithi (lunar days) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaisakha month signifying the “third day of unending prosperity”.

The day is considered auspicious in many regions of India for new ventures, marriage, expensive investments such as in gold or other property, and new beginnings.

On this day, take some time to share these wishes of luck and success with your loved ones.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: Have a happy and blissful Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: Have a happy and blissful Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this Akshaya Tritiya light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: Akshaya Tritiya greetings to you and your loved ones. (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: Akshaya Tritiya greetings to you and your loved ones. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this Akshaya Tritiya take away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!

ALSO READ | Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Five popular traditional jewellery styles and their origin

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: Have a blessed Akshaya Tritiya! (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: Have a blessed Akshaya Tritiya! (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*This Akshaya Tritiya, I hope and pray that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu shower you and your loved ones with their choicest blessings.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishing you a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishing you a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes: May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May there be wealth in abundance, and may you savour good health forever. Heartfelt greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!