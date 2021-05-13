Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, status, and photos

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes: May the lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Abishek Mitra)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes, images, messages, quotes: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious of days celebrated by Hindus across the country. This day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune gains.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day falls some time in April-May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment. The day is also known as ‘Akha Teej’. This year, it will be celebrated on May 14.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha and Ved Vyasa had started writing the epic Mahabharata on this day. This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, Goddess Annapurna was born. Also on this day, Lord Krishna bestowed wealth and monetary gains on his friend Sudama who had come to him for help.

According to the Mahabharata, on this day, Lord Krishna had presented the akshaya patra to the Pandavas while on their exile. He had blessed them with this bowl that would continue to produce unlimited amount of food that would never leave them hungry. On this day, the Ganges descended from the heaven on earth. Hindus believe that on this day, Lord Kubera had worshipped Goddess Lakshmi, and was thus assigned the job of being the treasurer of Gods.

In Jainism, this day is celebrated to commemorate Lord Adinatha, their first God.

On the pious occasion, therefore, here are some wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes: Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Akshaya Tritiya! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Akshaya Tritiya wishes to you and your family!

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes: May this day be a new beginning of success and prosperity! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May this joyous occasion bring luck and peace to everyone!

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes: May the lord bless us all on this auspicious day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Hope this day brings love, light and prosperity to your lives!

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes: May happiness and prosperity dawn on every door! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the year be happy, healthy and fruitful!

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021 wishes: Wishing everyone success and prosperity! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the lord bless us all on this auspicious day!

