Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Wishes, quotes, images, whatsapp messages, status, cards

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes: Akshaya Tritiya is a highly auspicious day for Hindus around the world. According to the Drik Panchang, it falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of vaisakh. This year, it will be celebrated on April 26, which is a Sunday. On this day, people purchase gold, because it is believed to bring prosperity and more wealth in the coming year. They also offer prayers and engage in spiritual activities like yoga and meditation. Overall, the day signifies good luck and success.

It is believed that the day is ruled by Lord Vishnu, who is considered to be the Preserver and one third of the holy Hindu trinity. According to mythology, the tretayuga had begun on Akshaya Tritiya day. On this pious day, therefore, we bring you some wishes that you can share with your loved ones. While due to the ongoing health crisis certain restrictions are in place, we still hope this day brings you joy and all the luck and success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to all those who are celebrating, and to their loved ones.

* May this Akshaya Tritiya bring the hope of happy times for you are your family!

* May this Akshaya Tritiya bless you with opulence and prosperity. Here’s hoping happiness comes to your steps. Wishing a bright future in your life.

* Sanskrit word ‘akshaya’ means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck, which never diminishes.

* May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

* Here’s wishing you a spiritually-blessed year — one that brings you great inner satisfaction and aligns you with the Almighty himself. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and to your family.

