Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, status, photos, wallpapers

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes: Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is an annual spring festival that falls on the third lunar day of shukla paksha (bright half) of the Vaisakha month. It is deemed a highly auspicious day for the Hindu and the Jain community. On this day, wish your friends and family members prosperity and joy, by sharing the following quotes and messages with them. Take a look:

* Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

* May Lord Kubera, the treasurer of wealth bless you with good fortune. May you have a happy and prosperous life. Here’s wishing you love, good health and richness on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

* May this Akshaya Tritiya mark a new beginning with greater prospertiy, success and happiness.

* Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day that ushers prosperity and goodness. Here’s wishing you a happy and prosperous life on this day.

