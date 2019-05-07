Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, SMS and Pics

Toggle Menu
Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: People visit temples and offer items such as grains, wheat, rice, clothes, gold, gemstones, and water to the Brahmins and the poor and needy people.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images: This year Akshaya Tritiya will be held on May 7. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Akshaya Tritiya is a highly auspicious and holy day as per the Hindu calendar as it is believed to bring good luck and success. On this day Lord Vishnu, who is considered the preserver God in the Hindu trinity, is worshipped. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on May 7.

It is believed that any pious deed performed on this day is carried forth by the doer, and they can reap eternal benefits from it. People visit temples and offer items such as grains, wheat, rice, clothes, gold, gemstones, and water to the Brahmins, the poor and the needy people.

Here are some of the wishes that you can send your friends and family on this occasion and spread joy.

* Buy gold, go shopping; Akshaya Tritiya is on its way.
May you be blessed with health and wealth.
These are my wishes today and every day,
Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images: Have a blessed Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Health, wealth and prosperity are here to hold.
May you celebrate this Akshaya Tritiya with tons of gold
Happy Akshays Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let’s celebrate the day of success and good luck, and never-diminishing fortune and fun.
Here’s wishing you a Happy Akshaya Tritiya

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images: May Lord shower his blessings on you this Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Lord Vishnu is coming your way,
On this auspicious Akshay Tritiya day.
Best regards and wishes to you on Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and your family. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May each day be blessed and new
May Goddess Lakshmi bless you this Akshaya Tritiya

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images: Happy Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Welcome to the festive season,
All celebrations have a reason
This Akshaya Tritiya enjoy and smile
Because life is beautiful and worthwhile
Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

