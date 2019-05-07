Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, SMS and Pics

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Akshaya Tritiya is a highly auspicious and holy day as per the Hindu calendar as it is believed to bring good luck and success. On this day Lord Vishnu, who is considered the preserver God in the Hindu trinity, is worshipped. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on May 7.

It is believed that any pious deed performed on this day is carried forth by the doer, and they can reap eternal benefits from it. People visit temples and offer items such as grains, wheat, rice, clothes, gold, gemstones, and water to the Brahmins, the poor and the needy people.

Here are some of the wishes that you can send your friends and family on this occasion and spread joy.

* Buy gold, go shopping; Akshaya Tritiya is on its way.

May you be blessed with health and wealth.

These are my wishes today and every day,

Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

* Health, wealth and prosperity are here to hold.

May you celebrate this Akshaya Tritiya with tons of gold

Happy Akshays Tritiya.

* Let’s celebrate the day of success and good luck, and never-diminishing fortune and fun.

Here’s wishing you a Happy Akshaya Tritiya

* Lord Vishnu is coming your way,

On this auspicious Akshay Tritiya day.

Best regards and wishes to you on Akshaya Tritiya.

* May each day be blessed and new

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you this Akshaya Tritiya

* Welcome to the festive season,

All celebrations have a reason

This Akshaya Tritiya enjoy and smile

Because life is beautiful and worthwhile

Happy Akshaya Tritiya.